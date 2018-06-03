Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Troubled restaurant group Carluccio’s has confirmed its Chester restaurant is safe but a question-mark still hangs over the future of the Cheshire Oaks outlet.

The Italian restaurant group could close up to a third of its branches in a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) rescue plan.

More than 90% of Carluccio’s creditors approved the CVA, allowing it to close 30 loss-making restaurants.

It has now been confirmed the Chester restaurant in Bridge Street, which opened in 2010, will remain. Negotiations are ongoing with the landlord at Cheshire Oaks in an attempt to secure a deal that allows that outlet, which opened in 2016, to continue.

A spokesperson for Carluccio’s said: “Following the announcement that Carluccio’s has entered a CVA (Company Voluntary Arrangement), it is confirmed that we remain in positive talks with the landlord at Cheshire Oaks and will be able to update our customers shortly on its future.

“Our Carluccio’s restaurant in Chester is unaffected by the current restructuring process and will remain open and will in fact be the first restaurant to receive investment as part of the major refurbishment programme for our restaurants and is due to start at the end of August.”

Under the plan, the company’s majority owner, the Dubai-based Landmark Group, will invest £10m in upgrading the remaining restaurants.

Carluccio’s was founded by the late Antonio Carluccio who died at the age of 80 in November last year. Three-times married Carluccio, who was born in Salerno, southern Italy, sold his share in the Carluccio’s chain for £5 million in 2005 and had lived in a bungalow in South London.

Carluccio’s is the latest in a growing list of restaurant chains struggling to stay in business. In March this year Prezzo closed its Chimichanga restaurant in Pepper Street, Chester, as part of a radical restructure plan that saw 94 outlets close in total.