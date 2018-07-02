Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An award winning Cheshire hotel is looking forward to offering a £10m luxury spa.

Carden Park, the privately owned, award-winning hotel set within a 1,000 acre country estate near Chester, has broken ground on the world class project located in the estate’s glorious grounds.

The spa is set to be the crowning glory in a major £20m makeover at Carden Park over the past three years. It is destined to be an addition to the current facilities at the hotel and will bring further jobs to the area.

Reflecting the hotel’s natural countryside setting, the new spa, set to open in summer 2019, will welcome both day spa visitors and overnight guests to fully relax and recharge with a large choice of facilities.

These will include an ‘exceptional’ outdoor spa garden complete with a sensory hydrotherapy pool, hot tubs, fire pits and an outdoor sauna with private ‘secret garden’ relaxation spaces plus a central champagne bar.

Inside the spa there will be a range of different thermal experiences, a large vitality pool, an ice fountain, snow shower, experience showers, foot baths and heated loungers.

There will also be 14 treatment rooms and a beauty lounge offering manicure, pedicure, lash and brow services for the finishing touches.

A number of relaxation areas with cosy seating spaces are planned, as well as a first floor lounge and restaurant with stunning, far reaching views.

Announcing the development, Carden Park general manager Hamish Ferguson said: “Carden Park is constantly innovating and evolving to meet market demands but this is a momentous leap forward for the business as we invest in what will be one of the most luxurious spa developments in the UK.

“Not only will it offer Cheshire residents a place to relax and socialise but it will also prove an important added attraction to the luxury leisure break market.

“We have an incredible team of people involved and I’m looking forward to what will be a very special spa journey for us all.”

The team building the spa is said to have an impressive selection of luxury spas and hotels across the globe in their portfolio.

In 2017 the hotel was the winner of the Best Hotel in Cheshire in the Marketing Cheshire Awards 2017. It offers almost 200 stunning bedrooms including four luxury suites, the existing spa, two championship golf courses, award winning restaurants and highly acclaimed conference and meeting facilities.

Located just off the A41, close to Broxton, it claims to be unrivalled as a venue for pleasure and business pursuits.