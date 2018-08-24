Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prolific burglar who viciously attacked an 89-year-old Chester man after breaking into his home has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Carl Haddock, 55, admitted robbery, burglary and attempted burglary charges at Chester Crown Court following two incidents in Chester in June this year.

The first happened on Sunday, June 3, when an 89-year-old pensioner was awoken in his Handbridge home by a scratching sound which he went downstairs to investigate.

After seeing a figure in his garden, the victim opened the door to ask the person what they were doing when Haddock punched him in the chest, causing him to fall to the ground.

Haddock, of Victoria Road, Birmingham, then started shouting: "Where is the money, where is the gold?” before helping himself to cash.

The victim managed to crawl into the living room where he locked himself in as Haddock banged on the door before going upstairs to steal more items.

Whilst Haddock was occupied doing so, the pensioner managed to escape from the house and alert a neighbour who called the police.

The second incident, on Sunday, June 24, happened in Chester city centre.

The victim awoke at about 4.30am and went downstairs to discover the lounge light on and Haddock, whom he did not know. He then walked out of the property, pushing past the victim on the way out.

(Image: Ian Cooper)

The two attempted burglary offences saw Haddock caught on CCTV trying doors, unsuccessfully, on Salmon Leap, Handbridge.

Haddock was jailed for 10 years and five months in total.

Detective Constable Gareth Yates said: “Haddock had no regard for his victims and viciously attacked an elderly man in his own home to try and steal from him.

“The sentence handed down reflects the seriousness of his offending and the life of crime Haddock has embarked on. I hope that the victims can have some closure as a result of the sentence.”