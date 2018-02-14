Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information after three building sites were burgled in Cheshire in less than four days.

Detectives are urging witnesses and anyone with any other information that may assist with their investigations to come forward.

Five radiators were stolen from a housing development in Chester Road, Malpas , between 11pm on Thursday, February 8 and 7am on Friday, February 9.

Boilers, thermostats, an oven, a hob and a washing machine were taken from four plots at a housing development on Winnington Lane, Northwich , between 4.30pm on Friday, February 9 and 7.30am on Monday, February 12.

And tools, wacker plates and other machinery were stolen from a housing development in Ashbury Close, Runcorn, between 3pm on Saturday, February 10 and 7.30am on Monday, February 12.

Detective Inspector Glyn Leech said: “In all three incidents entry was forced and items were stolen from housing developments that are in the process of being built.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the burglaries and I urge anyone who saw anything suspicious at or near the building sites to get in touch.

“With housing developments being targeted, I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to people living in the vicinity of building sites in Cheshire to keep an eye out for suspicious activity and report any concerns to the police.

“Burglary is a serious crime and we are determined to do all we can to catch offenders and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Cheshire police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.