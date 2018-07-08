Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of artists of the future will be displaying their work for the enjoyment of customers and visitors to one of Chester’s most popular lifestyle stores throughout the summer.

A selection of work by Fine Art and Graphic Design students from the University of Chester will be exhibited at the Søstrene Grene store in the Grosvenor Precinct.

Søstrene Green is a Danish retail chain which was founded in Aarhus, Denmark in 1973 by two sisters, Anna and Clara.

Store Manager Michelle Earl contacted the University with the idea of featuring the work of the students in an exhibition.

One artist each month will present their work along with a short statement about themselves and/or their work and links to their online portfolios.

She said: “Here at Søstrene Grene, we want to create an experience that is inspirational and enriching for customers, and we cannot think of a better way than to team up with the University of Chester to showcase the work of these wonderful young artists through our Artist of the Month scheme.”

The first Artist of the Month was Alannah Brown, a third year student studying BA Hons in Fine Art and Graphic Design, whose work was available to view from June.

Donna Jones, studying a MA Fine Art, will be showing work through July and Jasmin Jones, a third year BA Hons in Fine Art and Graphic Design student, will show her work throughout August.

Alannah, who is displaying black and white pen drawings, said: “This is a good opportunity to showcase my work outside of my degree show and in a different environment. It allows me to show to others what other pieces of work I can create.”

Donna, whose work is entitled Inspired by Nature, said: “My work is a metaphor for catching the fleeting moments of each day.

“Tracing these moments through mark making and gesture.

“Allowing the marks to be a trace, a fragment, or a surface.

“I want my work to capture the beauty in the imperfect within my natural environs.”

Jasmin said: “The work that I have created to display in Søstrene Grene are hand cut illustrations, using the card stock that is supplied within the shop.

“Paper has always been an infinitely available material and I have become fascinated with its capabilities and potential.

“I have developed a strong understanding of paper’s possibilities and have produced a series of outcomes over the course of my time studying Art.

“Paper has become a throw-away material. Historically, paper has had great significance, yet with new and changing methods of communication it has been superseded and seems worthless as a result.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to showcase my work inside Søstrene Grene, as it provides me with an opportunity to work with a company which I admire in terms of style, design and materials.”

Bernadine Murray, Head of the Art and Design Department, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for students to present their work in the city centre.

“The exhibition of work outside the traditional gallery setting allows new audiences to see a wide variety of art and design work.

“This is both beneficial to the students involved and to the general public, who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience the work of these exciting artists and designers.”