Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new restaurant is opening in Tarporley later this month.

The Hollies opens 32 by The Hollies on Tarporley High Street on July 26.

The conversion of the old HSBC building into a restaurant, bar and five-bedroom hotel is nearing completion. The new business venture combines the family’s experience of running eateries and the success of The Hollies’ Highland hotel, Muckrach Country House Hotel.

With the award-winning Hollies Farm Shop at their fingertips, the menus at 32 will showcase the finest fresh produce from their farm shop and butchery.

Brothers Phil and Ed Cowap are putting the interior design ideas together, influenced by their favourite restaurants, bars and boutique hotels around the world and of Tarporley itself.

Phil said: “We are delighted to be coming to Tarporley High Street. Having grown up around here it is so exciting for us to be able to expand our business in this area and particularly in the High Street which already has so many fabulous businesses.

“The HSBC building has fond memories for me, having done my work experience there more than 30 years ago!

“Quality is the essence of our business, from the products we sell, the displays we create to the passion of our team for great customer service. We are all so excited to expand The Hollies further.”

32 will undergo renovations over the next few months, changing from a bank to a restaurant, bar and hotel.

The Hollies Farm Shop was established in 1959 as an honesty box at the roadside.

Phil and Ed Cowap are the third generation in their family’s award-winning business.

The Hollies Farm Shop offers a farm shop, butchery, delicatessen, coffee shop, restaurant, gift barn and five-star self-catering forest lodges.

Muckrach Country House Hotel in the Scottish Highlands was bought by the Cowap family in 2014 and after 14 months of renovations, opened in 2015 as a 16-bedroom four star luxury boutique hotel and restaurant.