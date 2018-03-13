Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Britain’s Got Talent returns to our screens next month - and we might even get to see some familiar faces.

Cast your minds back to last August, when auditions for the 2018 series were held in the Forum Shopping Centre with dozens of locals keen to showcase their talents for a stint on the show.

The auditions were held in the Rock Off Fibro charity shop, while the former Warren James jewellery shop was used as a waiting area for auditionees to do some last minute practice before going in front of a team of producers from Syco Productions.

But if anyone proved successful at the Chester auditions, they're under strict instructions to remain tight lipped so you'll have to wait until the show starts on ITV on Saturday, April 14 to find out.

The BGT line-up remains the same for the seventh year running, with Alesha Dixon judging alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

Ant and Dec will be back as presenters, while Stephen Mulhern will also be returning for ITV2’s Britain’s Got More Talent.

Alesha tweeted after filming wrapped up: "So proud to work on @BGT we have had a fabulous time & this year you are in for a treat!!! Too much talent!!! An incredible tour! Well done to all who auditioned."