Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester MP Chris Matheson has hit out at the impact of Brexit on Airbus with the risk thousands of aerospace jobs could be lost locally and across the country.

The European plane maker employs 14,000 UK staff at 25 manufacturing sites including more than 6,000 people at its wings factory just over the border in Broughton.

There are more than 4,000 companies who supply Airbus across the country.

However, Airbus has said it could pull out if the UK does not secure a Brexit deal.

(Image: Credit:)

Mr Matheson, whose constituents include many Airbus employees, tweeted in response to the news: “The reality of disaster that is #brexit: thousands of aerospace job losses around the UK including Chester. For government this is only about internal Tory politics. For everyone else it’s about real lives, real jobs, real threat to future prosperity.”

Mr Matheson also criticised health secretary Jeremy Hunt who told The Andrew Marr Show ‘threats’ by business over Brexit were ‘completely inappropriate’. He was responding to warnings not only from Airbus but also BMW that UK investments could be jeopardised by Brexit uncertainty.

The Chester MP tweeted: “No Jeremy – what’s inappropriate is for you to try to silence businesses in and around my constituency employing 6,000-plus skilled workers because what they are saying shows up chaos of Brexit.”

A firm remainer, Mr Matheson previously described leaving the EU as ‘an act of national lunacy’.

And the shadow minister for the cabinet office recently went along to support the Chester For Europe group at The Cross who were gathering names of people who want a final say on any Brexit deal in a second referendum.