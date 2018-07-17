Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting a brazen thief who stole cash and jewellery from a woman's home while she was in the house.

The incident happened between 3.30pm and 4.15pm on Sunday (July 15) when the woman was in her living room on Harthill Road, Burwardsley and heard a man’s voice coming from outside her house.

She went outside and had a brief conversation with the man about her garden but it was only when she went back inside, she realised he had been into her home and jewellery and cash had been stolen as well as horse tack.

The man is described as having stubble and tanned skin, aged in his mid-twenties and was wearing a cap.

It comes just days after an elderly woman's home was targeted in Andrew Crescent, Handbridge after a man tricked his way inside the property while a second man raided it for cash and jewellery on Thursday, July 12.

And a house on Silverne Drive, Whitby, was also raided by two men on the same day.

Speaking about the Burwardsley incident, Constable Scott Buckley of Chester CID, said: “While our enquiries continue I am appealing to anyone who may have seen a man in the area acting suspiciously to come forward and call 101.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 124798 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.