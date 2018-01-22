Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A firefighter from Tarporley is determined to overcome her fears by taking part in a charity sky dive to build classrooms for children in Nepal.

Hannah Remelie, 21, will complete the sponsored parachute jump for the charity Classroom in the Clouds (CiTC) at Whitchurch later this month.

Hannah is currently an on-call firefighter based at Tarporley Fire Station who is also training to become a full timer.

Working with the charity, Hannah and 10 fellow firefighter and community safety apprentices will head out to Nepal in March to help build a much needed school. But first the apprentices need to raise £30,000 towards building costs.

Hannah said: “If I’m being completely honest I am very nervous about completing this challenge but I need to do it to get me nearer to my target – which has been set for all the apprentices – to raise £2,700 each for the project.

“I hope that people can help by sponsoring me and I would like to thank them in advance and also UK Skydiving Adventures for giving me the opportunity. I will be keeping my nerves under control on the day and hopefully be able to actually get out of the plane, but knowing that people are supporting me will certainly spur me on.”

All the money raised from the skydive will go towards the building of an early years centre in Kharikhola, a remote Nepalese village near Lukla.

This provision aims to provide strong foundations for learning; enabling the youngest children in the village to access an education.

The need for this type of help is even more necessary in the wake of the devastation caused by the 2015 Nepalese earthquakes which killed more than 8,000 people, injured more than 21,000 people and left hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

Sam Rogers, apprentice coordinator for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, will be one of three leaders also heading out to Nepal.

He said: “This is a great idea to raise money for CiTC and I’m sure Hannah will face her fears and enjoy the skydive once she’s in the air. I wish her all the luck and hope she raises much needed funds for the build.”

If anyone would like to donate, then please click here to visit Hannah's page.

Alternatively, if you’d rather contact Hannah in person then please email Hannah.remelie@cheshirefire.gov.uk or telephone her on 01606 868700.