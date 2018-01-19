Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British blues and soul star Jo Harman has announced her first North West gig of 2018.

The singer-songwriter, whose second album People We Become was one of last year’s most acclaimed releases, will be presenting an intimate evening at the Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre in Lancashire on Thursday (January 25).

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s finest ever soul/blues fuelled voices, Jo Harman remains a genre-defying, independently minded artist of rare credibility, who makes sincere and heartfelt music.

Jo’s second studio album People We Album included the lead single When We Were Young which featured legendary former Doobie Brothers frontman Michael McDonald which made the BBC Radio 2 playlist. The album has also made various ‘best of’ lists for 2017.

She is no stranger to this area having performed one of her intimate shows at Alexander’s in Chester in 2016 and last year she headlined the final night of the North West Blues and Soul Festival in Mold.

A multi award winning and nominated performer, Jo has achieved considerable success at home and abroad, headlining prestigious venues and festivals throughout Europe and beyond, including playing as one of 11 artists to 300,000 people at Parkpop, in the Hague.

She recently made her American debut playing Joe’s at The Public where Adele made her US debut and she was also chosen to pay tribute to Joan Baez at Amnesty International’s Ambassador of Conscience awards.

Rag ‘N Bone recently took to social media to proclaim her ‘one of this country’s finest talents’ and soul superstar Michael McDonald said ‘hearing her cover one of my songs was a spiritual experience’.

Later in 2018 Jo will be special guest of Motown legend Lamont Dozier (co-writer of 50 number 1 hits) on both his UK tour and also on his new record where Jo shares guest performances alongside a range of industry giants such as Gregory Porter. The tour includes a date at the Dancehouse Theatre in Manchester on Friday, June 8.

Tickets for Thursday’s concert are £10. Doors open 7.30pm. Visit www.barnoldswickmusicandartscentre.com for details.

For further information on Jo Harman visit www.joharman.com.