Blue Planet Aquarium has unveiled its newest feature.

A huge mural with shoals of freshwater fish now forms part of the attraction’s Northern Streams exhibit.

But this was no ordinary piece of artwork – it was completed in conjunction with the art department of Neston High School.

Heather Thomas, from Neston High School, said: “We were approached by Blue Planet Aquarium with a view to preparing a project which would not only benefit the aquarium but would be part of a GCSE project which would count towards the student’s final grades. The project took several months to complete and we’re delighted that Blue Planet Aquarium now has it on display, together with a list of all of the contributors, who really enjoyed completing the task.”

Blue Planet Aquarium marketing manager Phil Jones, speaking at its launch, was delighted with the artwork.

He said: “When we approached Neston High School to participate in this feature we had no idea how it would eventually turn out but we’re absolutely delighted with the skill and craftwork that has gone into this piece. The students will now be able to see their efforts permanently displayed in our Northern Streams exhibit, and when they visited this morning, were really thrilled to see where we had placed it. I must say a huge thank you to the artists and the teachers and staff at Neston in completing this superb project.”

The feature is the second collaboration with the school and the aquarium – two years ago pupils created a jelly fish made out of fabric which still hangs in the Venom exhibit in Blue Planet Aquarium.