Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Big Yellow Christmas Toy Appeal is nearing its conclusion with a week to go before the donations to the appeal are distributed across various local children’s and family charities.

There has been widespread support of the Toy Appeal across Chester and surrounding areas, and one of those supporters is Upton High School in Chester who have been putting lots of effort into helping underprivileged children by collecting as many donations of new toys and gifts as possible.

Head of the RS department at Upton High School Karen Smale is delighted that they can help the appeal.

She said: “We’ve supported this great initiative by Big Yellow for a few years now and every time it comes around the pupils go one better than the previous year.

“We have strong community values here at the school and we all know there are children out there who may not have a present to open at Christmas, and so we want to do all we can to help those in particular.”

Toy Appeal co-ordinator at Big Yellow Chester Jeff Banks was delighted to have the support of Upton High School.

(Image: UGC)

He said: “Karen and her students at the school have been absolute stars in recent years helping swell the number of donations, and I am thrilled that once again they are backing the Toy Appeal, and am sure that they will come up trumps again and help bring smiles to children’s faces on Christmas Day via these donations.”

One of the charities that will benefit from some of the donations received is Local Solutions, who are based up at Plas Bellin Hall, in Northop Hall, and support up to 23 families in difficult times.

“Having visited Plas Bellin Hall, it’s clear to see how important the donations of new toys and gifts are to those who are in time for Christmas Day.

“We’re all gearing up for spending time with our families, but some are not so fortunate, and so we want to do all we can to help at this time of year via the Toy Appeal,” added Jeff, who is accepting donations up to and including Tuesday, December 19.

Donations can also be made at Big Yellow Self Storage (next to B&Q), Sealand Road, Chester CH1 4RN (tel 01244 399993) between the hours 8am-6pm Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday.

There are also drop off points at Royal Mail Chester, Jupiter Drive, Chester; Co-Op Westminster Park, Chester; Morrisons Supermarket in Saltney, Buttercups Nursery on Stanney Lane, Ellesmere Port and Chester FC’s Swansway Chester Stadium.