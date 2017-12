Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The presents have all been exchanged, you’ve eaten enough cheese and biscuits to last you a lifetime and you’ve got a tonne of leftover turkey that you’ve resolved to use up in a none too festive curry.

But, disaster... You’ve run out of peppers, or milk for your morning cornflakes because Advent calendar chocolates for breakfast are now a distant memory.

Well panic not, because we've put together this handy guide of which shops will be able to get you out of a hole and when over the festive period.

Chester

Tesco Superstore Frodsham Street

Saturday (December 23):

Christmas Eve: 11am-5pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm

New Year's Eve: 11am-5pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Tesco Superstore Sealand Road

Saturday (December 23): 6am-Midnight

Christmas Eve: 11am-5pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

New Year's Eve: 11am-5pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Asda Superstore Greyhound Park

Saturday (December 23): Closes at midnight

Christmas Eve: 10.30am-4.30pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm

New Year's Eve: 10.30am-4.30pm

New Year's Day: 10am-6pm

Asda Saltney

Saturday (December 23): 7am-10pm

Christmas Eve: 10am-4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm

New Year's Eve: 10am-4pm

New Year's Day: 10am-6pm

Morrisons Bache

Saturday (December 23): 6am-Midnight

Christmas Eve: 11am-5pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-5pm

New Year's Eve: 11am-5pm

New Year's Day: 7am-10pm

Morrisons Saltney

Saturday (December 23): 6am-Midnight

Christmas Eve: 10am-4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-5pm

New Year's Eve: 10am-4pm

New Year's Day: 7am-10pm

Aldi Bumper's Lane

Saturday (December 23): 8am-10pm

Christmas Eve: 10am-4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

New Year's Eve: 10am-4pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Aldi Tarvin Road

Saturday (December 23): 8am-10pm

Christmas Eve: 10am-4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

New Year's Eve: 10am-4pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Sainsbury's Superstore Great Boughton

Saturday (December 23): 6am-11.59pm

Christmas Eve: 10am-4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-5pm

New Year's Eve: 10am-4pm

New Year's Day: 9am-5pm

Waitrose Boughton

Saturday (December 23): 7am-9pm

Christmas Eve: 10.30am-4.30pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

New Year's Eve: 10.30am-4.30pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Ellesmere Port

Asda Superstore Grange Road

Saturday (December 23): Closes at midnight

Christmas Eve: 10.30am-4.30pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm

New Year's Eve: 10.30am-4.30pm

New Year's Day: 10am-6pm

Morrisons Chester Road

Saturday (December 23): 6am-Midnight

Christmas Eve: 10.30am-4.30pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-5pm

New Year's Eve: 10.30am-4.30pm

New Year's Day: 7am-10pm

Sainsbury's Superstore

Saturday (December 23): 6am-11.59pm

Christmas Eve: 10.30am-4.30pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-5pm

New Year's Eve: 10.30am-4.30pm

New Year's Day: 9am-5pm

Aldi Wellington Road

Saturday (December 23): 8am-10pm

Christmas Eve: 10am-4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

New Year's Eve: 10am-4pm

New Year's Day: Closed