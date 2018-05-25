Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Merlins Micro Brewery has teamed up with Cheshire Wildlife Trust to create a new beer which will be sold in support of the Trust.

It will be available for sale this month.

The beer is a 4% amber ale made using English malts and hops and will be sold in bottles and on draught, co-branded as Merlin’s Micro Brewery and Cheshire Wildlife Trust.

As part of the production process a competition was run to select a name for the new beer and Kathryn Pilling became the lucky winner when her suggested name ‘Squiffy Duck’ was chosen.

She will soon be visiting the brewery based in Arclid, East Cheshire, for a tour and to collect her prize of a polo shirt, hoodie and a case of the beer.

The family-run micro-brewery has been brewing craft ale for eight years.

Since 2010, they have won 10 awards, including several wins at The Champion Beer of Cheshire annual competition.

“We loved the name Squiffy Duck and it is already proving a real hit with our venues,” said Sue Peart from Merlins Micro Brewery.

“Our brewery has always strived to be as environmentally-friendly as possible; we only use renewable energy, and have on-site reed beds to return waste water to the earth.

“We are proud to now go one step further and show our support for Cheshire Wildlife Trust.”

The new amber ale will be available for sale throughout the county and has even been chosen to be stocked by Marlpool Brewery in Nottingham.

Squiffy Duck can be found on draught at The Rose and Crown in Allgreave, Barnton Cricket Club, the Cholmondeley Arms near Malpas, Baron’s Lounge in Northwich, The Bulls Head in Poynton, Chime in Hartford, the Bawn Lodge in Chester, The Bhurtpore Inn in Aston, Haslington Cricket Club, the Ring O’ Bells in Stretton, The Beer Emporium in Sandbach, The Albion in Warrington, The Red Fox on the Wirral and The Bulls Head in Smallwood.

It will also be stocked as bottles at the Beer Dock in Crewe, Nantwich and Leek, The Beer Emporium in Sandbach, and at the Lowes Farm Shop in Byley, with more stockists to come so keep your eyes peeled!

“We’d like to thank the team at Merlins Micro Brewery for developing this new beer in support of our work.

“We’re always looking for new opportunities for local companies and people to support wildlife and we’re excited to announce the launch of this beer,” said Sam Salisbury, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Cheshire Wildlife Trust.

Cheshire Wildlife Trust manages around 40 nature reserves and inspires thousands of people to get close to wildlife every year.

Fifteen per cent of each sale by Merlins Micro Brewery will support Cheshire Wildlife Trust’s conservation work.