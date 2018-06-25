Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow broadcast live from the city centre this morning (Monday, June 25) - even though none of the crimes highlighted happened in Chester.

Presenter Michelle Ackerley was in Town Hall Square to ask for the public's aid in helping police solve a terrifying robbery which actually happened at a pub in Ellesmere Port two months ago.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, April 9 when the female employees at The Cat pub in Wolverham Road were cleaning up and were suddenly accosted by three masked raiders who subjected them to a petrifying ordeal, during which they were threatened with hammers and a crowbar.

The robbers forced them to open the safe, locked them in the office and attempted to smash their way into the fruit machines before fleeing with around £7,000 in cash.

Speaking to Crimewatch, the victims said they had been so affected by the attack they considered giving up the pub, but were now determined to carry on.

Detective Constable Stuart Wood from Cheshire police told the programme that he hoped new CCTV images of the three masked men could encourage crucial witnesses to come forward.

He said: "The staff members were subjected to a terrifying ordeal and we are determined to catch the men responsible and bring them to justice.

“The offenders are all tall with an athletic build and were wearing dark clothing with their faces concealed."

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the offenders entering or exiting the pub or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area between midnight and 1pm to get in touch.

The other major crimes dealt with in this morning's Chester-based show were a theft of medals from Derbyshire and a Greater Manchester murder.