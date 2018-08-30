Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s good and bad news for Chester curry lovers after a popular Indian restaurant reopened following a short closure but is now ranked zero in the food hygiene ratings.

Barton Rouge management says the Steam Mill Street venue was recently shut for repairs after a leaky pipe partially brought down a ceiling.

This caused a significant amount of damage which required an insurance claim.

Ayman Jaleel, one of the managers, is delighted to be open again but was shocked and perplexed when The Chronicle mentioned the zero rating on the Food Standards Agency’s website.

This followed an inspection by a food safety officer from Cheshire West and Chester Council on July 25. The report demands ‘urgent improvement necessary’.

Mr Jaleel says the restaurant previously enjoyed a five star rating.

His only thought was the inspector turned up when the restaurant was closed to the public while contractors were on site carrying out repairs, which saw the restaurant closed for about a week-and-a-half.

The food safety officer found ‘major improvement necessary’ in all three areas that form part of the inspection:

■ How hygienically the food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

■ The cleanliness and condition of facilities and building including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control

■ Management of food safety with a system in place to ensure food sold or served is safe to eat with evidence staff know about food safety

Businesses can appeal against the rating given and can ask for a re-inspection. The rating may be upgraded as a result of the follow-up inspection.

