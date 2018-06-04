Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nine banned Chester football fans have been ordered to surrender their passports this week, ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

With just days to go before the tournament kicks off, a total of 23 people across Cheshire who have a passport and a football banning order must hand in their passports today (Monday, June 4) or tomorrow (Tuesday, June 5).

All have received letters to remind them and anyone who fails to do so faces the prospect of being arrested.

Superintendent Richard Rees, overseeing the Cheshire policing operation for the World Cup, said: “In the run-up to the World Cup we have contacted 23 Cheshire residents who have a football banning order and a passport asking them to hand it in to police.

“As part of football legislation anyone banned from matches must hand in their passport before an international football tournament begins. Anyone who fails to do so can face the prospect of being arrested.

“I would urge anyone with a football banning order to hand in your passport at your local police station on either Monday or Tuesday this week.”

The orders, which last a minimum of three years, can be granted by the courts when someone is convicted of a football related offence and are issued to help prevent violence and disorder at or in connection with football matches both at home and abroad.

In addition to passport surrender, all those subject to the orders must inform the police if they move house.

Courts can also impose numerous other conditions, such as being excluded from certain areas on match days, if it is deemed necessary.

Police issued a breakdown of the 23 people in Cheshire subject to football banning orders and whose passports have to be handed in before the World Cup starts:

Warrington - 2

Crewe - 6

Northwich - 1

Widnes - 3

Macclesfield - 2

Blacon/Chester - 9