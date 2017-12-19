Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother and her child have been left without a home for Christmas due to the actions of an arsonist who is now serving six years behind bars.

Paul Riley, 52, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to arson at the property in Capenhurst Lane, Capenhurst , when he appeared at Chester Crown Court on Friday (December 15).

His actions were slammed by the judge as ‘deliberate and spiteful’.

The court was told the defendant committed his crime on the morning of Tuesday, September 26, having carefully planned his attack.

Riley called his victim shortly after setting fire to her home and gloated about his crime telling the victim: ‘Your house is on fire’. She returned to find her family home ablaze.

Police raced to the address where they spotted the suspect near the scene. As he was arrested, he apparently looked puzzled and told officers: ‘But there was no one in the house.’

The court heard how while searching Riley’s room at a North Wales hotel, officers discovered receipts for the purchase of white spirit bought the day before the fire. A bottle of white spirit was also found at scene of the crime.

As well as his prison sentence, Riley was also handed a permanent restraining order.

Detective Constable Stephen Owens, of Chester CID, said: “Without doubt the consequence of Riley’s crime has been a traumatic ordeal for the victim and her child.

“It’s sad to think that a cruel, nasty attack has left the family not only without a home at Christmas but all her child’s memories destroyed in the fire. The permanent restraining order handed to Riley provides reassurance and protection to the victim indefinitely.

“The victim and her family have dealt with this admirably and are now rebuilding their lives.”

The fire was reported about 9.30am on the morning of the arson attack. Three fire engines attended the scene about 9.34am. Police officers arrived a few minutes later. And the lane was reported to be closed to traffic in both directions. It is understood two dogs had to be rescued from the burning building.