Detectives urge witnesses to come forward after a pensioner was threatened in his own home by armed raiders wearing masks.

Two men broke into the house in Saughall Road, Blacon , about 10.40pm on Wednesday, May 16.

The 65-year-old male occupant was left terrified after being threatened by the intruders who were armed with a knife and a crowbar.

They stole a quantity of cash and other items during the aggravated burglary before fleeing the property.

Cheshire police are appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen the offenders entering or leaving the house to get in touch.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who thinks they may know who the offenders are.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham said: “The victim was put through a terrifying ordeal, being threatened by masked men armed with a knife and a crowbar in the place he should feel most safe – his own home.

“We are determined to catch the men responsible and bring them to justice.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I urge anyone who thinks they may have seen the offenders entering or exiting the house to come forward.

“One of the offenders is described as around 5’ 6” tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black parka coat and a dark coloured mask.

“The other man was slightly taller and was also wearing a mask. The offenders spoke with Liverpudlian accents.

“If you think you may know who the offenders are or saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident please call Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 66129, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”