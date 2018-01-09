Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a dog with a broken leg was abandoned in a Northwich park.

The lurcher-type dog, named Bow, was found tied to a tree in Neumann’s Flash country park, in Old Warrington Lane, on Thursday, December 28.

She had a broken back leg and bruising to her abdomen, as well as scars on her face and other smaller, older wounds on her body.

The member of the public who found her took her to a local vets, who contacted the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Nadine Pengilly said: “Bow was very scared when she was found, as well as being dehydrated so we don’t know how long she had been there for. She may have been run over and tied up there if the owner couldn’t afford vet bills, or she may have been used for dog fighting or badger baiting. Whatever has happened to her, she has been through a very tough time.”

Bow was microchipped but enquiries have been made to contact the person whose details are on the chip, with no success.

Nadine added:“We really want to know how she came to be in this situation and we are urging anyone who has any information to contact us in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.”

