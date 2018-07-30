Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anti-fracking campaigners in Cheshire are furious at government plans to reduce the power of local people to hold up fracking applications.

Ministers propose, in a consultation, that exploratory drilling should be treated as ‘permitted development’ under the planning system.

That would put drilling in the same category under planning law as building a small conservatory.

Fracking companies would no longer be required to apply for planning permission to erect a test well.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The consultation also proposes to treat major fracking applications involving production under its Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects regime.

This would shift decision making to the Secretary of State and away from local councils.

The proposed measures have delighted the fracking industry, which has long complained that the planning process is holding up progress.

Cllr Matt Bryan (Lab, Upton) said: “Under these proposals the fracking companies can implement the infrastructure for a commercial fracking operation across Cheshire without having to apply for planning permission. Once the key wells are in place, it will not take long before a government officer in London signs off permission for production. It is a fracker’s dream.”

Lorraine Mellor, from Frack Free Upton, said: “It is no coincidence that we are experiencing one of the warmest summers on record. To prevent runaway global warming, we need to urgently reduce the amount of CO2 we produce, not add to it. Fracking is a technology that we just cannot afford to develop for the sake of our children.”

(Image: Jo Henwood)

Fellow campaigner Colin Watson said: “Given that all other countries in Europe have rejected fracking as too risky for the environment it is about time this government stopped pandering to its pals in the oil and gas industry and realise that this is not what the public wants.

“When democratic action is stopping this industry then to override democracy, as the Government is proposing, is an affront to the democratic values of this country.”

IGas is currently appealing the council’s decision to vote down its plan to ‘flow test’ an existing well in Ellesmere Port.

The energy firm has been holding public consultation events at Elton with the intention of eventually seeking planning permission for Cheshire West’s first and highly controversial fracking site at Ince Marshes to assess ‘flow potential’.

Back in 2012 IGas estimated more than nine trillion cubic feet of shale gas at the Ince Marshes site and other North West sites – the equivalent of 1,600 million barrels of oil.