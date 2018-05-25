Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's Forum Shopping Centre is looking rather sad at the moment because of the growing number of empty units.

Shoe Zone currently has a closing down sale with the unit expected to shut in June or July although the company will be opening in larger premises on the Greyhound Retail Park.

Discount CD, DVD, blu-ray and computer games chain That’s Entertainment has now gone following a closing down sale with up to 75% off all stock.

This was due to a restructure across the group.

McDonalds’s by the entrance to The Forum recently announced it was closing its doors on June 2 after trading at that spot for more than 20 years.

Some shops in the Northgate Street area have been hit by the relocation of Chester’s bus station from Princess Street to Gorse Stacks even though footfall is up according to electronic counters, which could be due to the success of Storyhouse.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We are sad to confirm that due to significant changes in trading patterns in this area of the city and with planned redevelopment works on the site, the decision has been taken to close our restaurant in The Forum Shopping Centre on 2 June.

“All of our employees have been offered positions at other local restaurants. We continue to have a strong offering in Chester having invested significantly to enhance the customer experience in our other restaurants and remain committed to the local area.”

Two large bargain retailers remain with The Forum – B&M and Poundworld – although worryingly Poundworld is looking to close about 100 of its 355 stores across the country with up to 1,500 jobs at risk.

Meanwhile, there’s a more upbeat feel at Chester Market, located at the back of The Forum, with several new businesses opening including an Italian pizza place as well as a diner with a focus on wholesome food and good coffee. Cheshire West and Chester Council says the market has attracted more than 200,000 visitors so far this year.