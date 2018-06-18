Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester drivers are furious that a city car park which used to be 'reasonably priced' is now charging more money for less parking time.

Before a new parking action plan was put into place by Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) back in April, Trinity Street car park under the Crowne Plaza Hotel, charged £2 for an hour and a half of parking - making it a popular choice for short-stay visitors to the city.

But now angry drivers have blasted the council for changing the parking guidelines to £3 for just an hour of parking.

Lucy Stuchbury expressed her anger on Twitter, saying: "The one and only car park I am happy to use and pay the reasonable charge of £2 for 1 1/2 hours has now changed to £3 for 1 hour! Just don’t get you Chester Council!"

And Cheshire Girl added: "They want to bring people into the city then they put up parking fees ??? No wonder business are closing. Just nonsensical!"

When the Chronicle asked CWaC for a comment, a spokesperson reiterated the revised parking charges for Trinity Street which came into effect in April and said details had been released back in March.

The current charges for the Trinity Street car park as of April 11 are as follows:



Monday to Friday:

Up to 1 hour – £3

1 to 2 hours – £4.50

2 to 4 hours – £6

4 to 6 hours – £8

Over 6 hours – £10



Arrivals after 6pm (to 6.59am the following day): £2

Weekend tariff (6pm Friday to 10am Monday) – £10



The previous rates were:



Arrivals before 5pm:

Up to 1½ hours – £2

1½ to 2 hours – £4.90

2 to 3 hours – £7.40

Over 3 hours – £11.70



Arrivals after 5pm (to 9.30am the following day): £2.