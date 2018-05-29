Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The work of legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is being showcased at Alexander’s in Chester by a new tribute band.

Both Sides Now will be playing some of Mitchell’s best-known material, including Big Yellow Taxi, Woodstock and Blue, at the gig on Thursday, June 14.

The band itself comprises top-class musicians who have previously worked with the likes of Ruby Turner, Badly Drawn Boy, Corinne Bailey-Rae, the Eagles’ Don Henley and Climax Blues Band. Several are already members of another top live attraction, Steely Dan tribute Nearly Dan.

Both Sides Now was created after a chance meeting between singer Sarah Miller and keyboards player Aidan Goldstraw.

Aidan explained: “During a brief conversation, we discovered we were both huge Joni fans.

“I had long dreamed of putting together a band playing her material, and with Joni herself no longer able to perform due to her advancing years, the time felt right to keep this wonderful artist centre-stage in a live performance setting.

“We’re not your usual tribute act – while we are respectful of the source material, we try to inject it with the spontaneity and creativity which always marked Joni’s own live performances.”

Tickets for the gig at Alexander’s are £12 each, plus booking fee.

You can buy them by visiting the band’s website at jonitribute.com and following the ‘live dates’ link.