Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family has paid tribute to a young motorcyclist killed in a road accident.

Alan Daniel Williams, 26, from Winsford , died on Friday, July 6, following a collision between his motorbike and a car which happened about 7.45am on Salters Lane, Lower Withington, near Macclesfield.

In a statement, his family said: “Our beautiful son, loving brother, uncle, friend and best friend was taken too soon.

“Alan was always full of love, life and laughter. We are all heartbroken but his memory will live on and he will be forever in our hearts.”

Anyone with any information into the collision is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 113920.