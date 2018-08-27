Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester MP Chris Matheson has confirmed that long term action to tackle the sewage discharge problems in the River Dee is under way following talks with Welsh Water last week.

Chris said: “Welsh Water is implementing a new 25 year strategy to reduce the waste water currently being discharged into the River Dee in Chester and surrounding areas.

“Whilst this feels like long period of time, it is a significant project. I have been absolutely clear that Chester residents want to see action on the discharge issues immediately, with the more difficult structural problems dealt with in the later years.”

Welsh Water have commissioned a strategy report, which aims to provide more practical solutions to the current sewage issues. More information on this is expected in the New Year.

In conclusion, Chris urged all Cestrians to play their part and be proactive in reducing the unnecessary build-up of sewage leading to spill overs in our rivers.

He said: “Products including wet wipes, cleaning wipes, sanitary products and nappies can cause severe blockages, which Welsh Water have found to be a major contributing factor in relation to the sewage build-up in the River Dee.

“I believe Welsh Water are establishing a campaign for schools to promote the ‘Three Ps’ of flushing – Poo, Paper, and Pee – which will educate young people about this issue. However, I think the nature of this problem and the impact on the environment is something that we should all try to understand.”