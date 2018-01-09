Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An action plan has been drawn up to reduce industrial emissions from Stanlow oil refinery to improve air quality for neighbouring residents.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has been monitoring air pollution levels in and around Thornton-le-Moors since 2013 although community concerns go back over many years.

In September 2016 an Air Quality Management Area was declared when the 15-minute air quality objective for sulphur dioxide was exceeded.

Sulphur dioxide is a common by-product of industrial manufacturing but despite this there are only three such air quality management areas in the country.

It is a major air pollutant with the potential to have a significant impact on people’s health, particularly those with heart or lung problems such as asthma.

Now a draft Air Quality Action Plan has been produced for Thornton-le-Moors aimed at improving local air quality by reducing local industrial emissions.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is seeking the views of local residents, businesses and other key stakeholders on the proposals. The consultation began on Monday, November 27 and will run until Friday, February 23, 2018.

The council has worked closely with Essar Oil, who operate Stanlow, and the Environment Agency to develop an action plan that seeks to address the major source of emissions and in particular the cracker unit.

The cracker unit is the heart of the refinery and is responsible for the production of many of the refinery’s products. Essar examined a wide range of options and have put forward a number of measures that have been included in the action plan.

Cllr Karen Shore, the council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “We are optimistic that the measures proposed in the Action Plan will improve local air quality but we want to know people’s views on the proposed measures, as well as any additional suggestions for improving air quality that they may have.”

Community engagement during the consultation will include letters to residents in the affected area and liaison with the parish council and ward member.

There are several ways to give your views on the Thornton-le-Moors Air Quality Action Plan:

■ Read the consultation document on the council’s website – www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/thorntonlemoorsaqap

■ Email: environmentalprotection@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

■ Write to the Environmental Protection Team, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Wyvern House, The Drumber, Winsford, Cheshire. CW7 1AH

Paper copies of the consultation documentation are available upon request by contacting the Environmental Protection Team by email or else by phone 0300 123 7038.

Strangely, tackling air quality issues at Thornton-le-Moors is not included in the council’s draft low emission strategy for the borough which concentrates on cutting pollution from vehicles because three out of four air quality management areas (AQMAs) across Chester , Ellesmere Port and Frodsham are linked to road traffic.

Residents and businesses, along with any other interested parties, are encouraged to get involved but only have until Friday, January 12 to give their views on this broader vision document.