The annual sports awards presentation evening at Abbey Gate College celebrated pupils’ sporting achievements.

The Saighton college welcomed back former head girl and international netball captain Evie Brereton as guest speaker.

In the afternoon, Evie spent time with the award winners sharing her sporting experiences, talking about the demands of elite netball and offering valuable advice.

The evening was a celebration of the pupils who continually strive to be the best they can be and who wear the Abbey Gate colours with pride.

It also recognised the enormous benefit and extra sporting opportunities the new all-weather pitch has provided.

Opened in January, the floodlit pitch has enabled after school football and rugby practice to take place during the winter months and has provided a home base for hockey practice and matches.

Overall Contribution to College Sport was awarded to Ellie Pearson and Ben Nicholas in Year 7, Maisie Watkins and Kitt Baker in Year 8, Callum Potter and Issy Asbury in Year 9 and Luca Villano and Annabel Smith in Year 10.

Team of the Year was awarded to Year 7 Rugby Team and Coach of the Year to Year 10 pupil, Annabel Smith.

Also presented on the evening were awards for Player or Athlete of the Year and Most Improved Player across various sports, Excellence awards recognising pupils who have excelled in sports outside of regular school sports and Elite Excellence awards for pupils in Year 11 and L6 who are competing in their chosen sport at an elite level.