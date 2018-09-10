Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CHESHIRE East took so long starting work on a controversial Traveller site in Middlewich that it will now have to re-apply to itself for planning permission if it wants to go ahead.

The council granted itself permission for nine transit pitches, a permanent warden’s pitch and the conservation and conversion of an existing grade two listed barn at Cledford Hall in April 2015.

The barn was to provide washing and toilet facilities as well as office accommodation for the resident warden and for Cheshire East staff.

But that planning permission ran out in May of this year.

The council says the controversial development - which resulted in 450 objections - was delayed because of the need to deal with the dilapidated buildings on the site.

But Middlewich town councillor Jonathan Parry (Lab) says this is yet another ‘blatant waste of council tax payers’ money’.

Cllr Parry told the Chronicle: “I am not disappointed, because the Middlewich residents did not want this site due to the location of it. I am not against transit sites, I understand the need for them, but they need to be in the right place. Also, a big issue is the need for demolishing a listed building.”

But Cllr Parry said the main issue is the money and resources blatantly wasted by Cheshire East Council.

“This is taxpayers’ money and, once again, Tory-controlled CEC has made a total cock-up which may result in them having to re-apply to themselves for planning permission, although I tend to think that they may shelve this project now,” he said.

“CEC make the excuse that this has happened because of the listed buildings, but I am sorry, that is utter rubbish.

“These buildings didn’t appear overnight, they have always been there. Surely they would have been in their plans?

“It just proves, once again, that Cheshire East Council is incompetent and not fit for purpose.

“They cannot keep gambling and wasting taxpayers’ money and then just stick the precept up another few per cent to cover for their mistakes.

“I think if this wasn’t a Tory-controlled council, it would have gone into special measures long ago.”

A Cheshire East spokesperson said: “The planning permission for a transit site for Gypsies and Travellers at Cledford Lane, Middlewich, expired on 5 May 2018.

“Development of the site was delayed because of the need to address dilapidated buildings on the site – these are the subject of a separate planning approval (17/3198C) dated 9 October 2017 for the demolition of the structures.

“The next step will be to secure the demolition of these buildings in line with the planning approval – and then to consider further options for the site.”