Three mums from Chester have turned their love of baking into a business.

Mel Gaynon, Stacey Peers and Liz Durrant Khan met when their boys were in the same class at Christleton pre-school. With seven children between them, they have baked a lot of cakes and biscuits and thrown more than their fair share of birthday parties.

Seeing some of their party favours, friends asked whether they could bake for them too. This led to the launch of The Biscuit Kitchen.

The Biscuit Kitchen bakes deliciously generous, gorgeously iced shortbread biscuits.

They bake for parties, weddings, special occasions, Mother’s Day, Halloween, Bonfire Night, Christmas, New Year or just to say hello, thank you or get well soon.

The Biscuit Kitchen is based in Christleton but the online shop www.thebiscuitkitchen.com means that customers can order and purchase personalised biscuits from the online store and send to friends, family, clients or delegates all over the UK.

Especially for this Christmas they have created the ‘Christmas Eve’ box which consists of all the essentials for the big night – Santa’s milk jug, reindeer food, a magic key and of course a Christmas biscuit.

The Biscuit Kitchen will be at Christmas markets throughout the North-West over the next few weeks and the team would love you to say hello if you see them.

Liz, Mel and Stacey say their very personal approach with clients is what makes them different.

Stacey said: “When a client approaches us to work with them we will take our time with a consultation and design process to make sure that the client is completely happy.”

Mel added: “The creativity is the part we enjoy the most.”

“Our mantra is that we do things we love, which in turn means it is a pleasure coming to work,” says Liz.