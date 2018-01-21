Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two post-graduate students are preparing to become pharmacists by undertaking their pre-registration training with Swettenham Chemists in Chester and Wirral.

After completing four years at Keele University, Mike Concannon and Hugh O’Neill are developing their skills with 12 months of pre-registration training coordinated by the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC). This training is vital to transfer the knowledge acquired at university into safe and effective patient care.

As part of their training year they are required to lead a health promotion project.

At Swettenham Chemists, which has branches in Blacon and Kingsway, they have delivered a campaign to raise awareness of the services on offer to patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) during the risky winter months.

Mike, from Little Stanney , said: “Our pharmacy teams are now able to help patients to manage their COPD this winter. Patients can visit our branches and receive expert advice and support to help them to manage their condition and reduce hospital admissions. This includes dietary advice, stop smoking support, checking inhaler technique, helping you stay active. Visit us today and talk to us.”

From the day of qualification they will both be responsible for everything which happens on their premises on any given day. This includes not only checking all prescriptions are clinically safe and accurate for each patient but also ensuring the whole team gives safe advice.

Pharmacists ensure that the patient understands their medication, knows how to take it and what it is for and offers help in remembering to take their doses. No matter what a GP prescribes, it only works if it is taken correctly.

Mike added: “Our progress is guided by and verified by our pharmacy tutor. At the end of our 12 months training we sit an assessment which tests specific knowledge and skills set out in the GPhC’s assessment framework.

“As trainees we must demonstrate that we can meet all the performance standards by the end of our placement to be eligible to sit the registration assessment and to qualify as a registered pharmacist.”

Hugh spoke about his time with Swettenham’s: “I am astounded by the variety of situations we see in community pharmacy. I really enjoy interacting with the local community on a daily basis and offering services to make their day-to- day lives a little bit easier.”