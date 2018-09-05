Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s time to get down to business!

Today we begin to reveal the finalists in the Cheshire Business Awards recognising outstanding achievement over the past year by companies from across the region.

The awards, sponsored by SAS Daniels LLP and staged by the Chester Chronicle, Crewe Chronicle and Runcorn Weekly News, aim to recognise individuals and businesses big and small, new and established, who have, over the past 12 months, turned in outstanding performance, driven innovation and contributed much to the economic and employment landscape across Cheshire.

Kaye Whitby, partner and head of the commercial team and Chester office of SAS Daniels, said: “This year was once again an uplifting experience to be on the judging panel.

“The excellent calibre of entries continues to impress the judges year on year. The region continues to develop and grow, which is in no small part down to the consistent high quality, yet diverse talent pool that Cheshire is home to.

“This year’s entries are of the highest quality and reflect the forward thinking and vibrant culture of the region. Each shortlisted business should be truly proud.”

The first of our shortlists of finalists is:

Business Start-Up Award, sponsored by Cheshire West and Chester Council and Blue Orchid: Grid Civils Ltd; Flowers by Jenny Penny; Chester Running Tours Limited; Highstream Solutions.

Business of the Year (up to 10 employees), sponsored by ScottishPower: Hydraulics Online Ltd; Alexandra Retail T/A Garden Street; Forest Gin Ltd.

Business of the Year (11-50 employees), sponsored by Natwest: Global Adventure Challenges Ltd; Plastic Card Services Ltd; Watts Commercial Finance Ltd; Wood Floor Warehouse.

Business of the Year (over 50 employees), sponsored by Cheshire and Warrington LEP: The Chester Grosvenor; Travel Innovation Group; Sykes Holiday Cottages.

Winners will be revealed on Friday, October 12 at a celebration dinner in the stunning surroundings of Chester Cathedral. To join us and find out who wins, you can book tickets though the event department by calling 01244 606472 or emailing katie.isaacson@reaachplc.com for a booking form.