Work has commenced at Rula Development’s site in Winsford to construct a new £22m turn-key factory and production facility for leading trailer and bodywork manufacturer Tiger Trailers.

The 168,000 sq ft factory, which is being constructed by Bowmer & Kirkland, will see Tiger Trailers’ operations double in size, with an expected annual output of 3,000 trailers and bodies, plus the creation of 120 new jobs over the next three years.

After strategically acquiring the land from a Joint Venture between Public Sector Plc and Cheshire West and Chester Council, national developer, Rula, secured planning consent in early 2018 and has since delivered enabling and infrastructure works that will form part of Winsford Industrial Estate’s ongoing expansion.

Due to be completed at the end of 2018, phase one totals 168,000 sq ft, and will provide EPC ‘A’ rated state-of-the-art production, a head office and showroom facilities, with specialist fit out including compressed air installation, small power, welding stations, paint booths and shot blasting booths.

The development has the ability to extend up to 250,000 sq ft to meet Tiger Trailers’ growth requirements, having increased quickly from a turnover of £1.98m in 2014 to £31.51m in 2017. The new factory will enable the company to reach £60m to £70m after three years.

Ben Ward, managing director, Rula Developments, commented: “The process from land purchase, to gaining planning consent to now starting on site has been efficient and quick.

“This marks our first full development project for us in the North West and we are encouraged by the market opportunities in the region.

“The NW market has demonstrated to us that, with strong financial standing and national connections with both joint ventures and the end users, there are exciting breaks to be had, and ones that we will pursue across industrial, retail and mixed use sectors.”

Paul Brown, regional director of Public Sector Plc, added: “We are excited to be working in partnership with Cheshire West and Chester Council to help deliver investment to this site.

“This is a great example of private-public working together to the benefit of a wider regeneration strategy which will create new jobs for the community as well as other social-economic benefits.”

Speaking at the official sod cutting ceremony, Tiger Trailers joint managing director, John Cartwright, said: “Today was the start of a new chapter in our history.

“Our pace of growth has been pretty remarkable for a UK-based manufacturer, driven by customer demand both domestically and within Europe.

“We’re confident about what the future holds, and excited about the wider opportunities the new factory will bring – including options to extend beyond our current dry freight product range.”