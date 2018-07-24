Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ahead of National Parks Week, Chester-based Sykes Holiday Cottages kicked off its partnership with the UK’s National Parks with a volunteering day in Snowdonia National Park.

A team of 24 volunteers from across the business, including CEO Graham Donoghue, travelled to Bala Lake to clean up the North Wales National Park.

The day involved litter picking, cutting back foliage from pathways and weeding public picnic areas, all of which are key components of the National Park’s conservation efforts.

The leading holiday home rental agency is also working in partnership with National Parks to help protect the countryside and wildlife in the UK’s 15 national parks for generations to come.

Mr Donoghue said: “It was a lovely day to be out in Snowdonia National Park and everyone got stuck into the tasks we were given.

“The volunteering is part of a wider partnership with the UK’s National Parks to support these protected regions.

“A lot of our holiday homes across the country are in and around national parks, and our guests get to experience everything they have to offer, so it’s good to be able to give a little something back.”

National Parks Week (July 23-30) is the annual festival encouraging people to get outside and discover the length and breadth of the UK’s national parks.

There are several family-friendly events running to mark the week – from geocaching treasure trails to guided wildlife walks – all of which can be found at www.nationalparks.gov.uk/visiting/national-parks-week