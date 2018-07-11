Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Entries are open now for the Cheshire Business Awards 2018 in association with SAS Daniels, with 12 prestigious awards on offer recognising excellence, innovation and achievement across the Cheshire region.

Held at Chester Cathedral the winners in 12 categories will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony and dinner on the night of Friday, October 12.

As well as recognising both businesses big and small, the awards will climax on the night with the presentation of the SAS Daniels Business Person of the Year award, honouring an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the regions business scene.

Jeremy Orrell, managing partner and head of the corporate team at SAS Daniels, said: “Having supported the awards for nine years we have had the opportunity to observe some top end innovation together with ambition from many businesses who make a significant contribution to the overall growth of the region.

“These are the businesses that make this region such a vibrant success.”

Each week until the deadline for entries on Friday, July 27, we are spotlighting the various awards categories.

This week we focus on the Creative Impact Award, Exporter of the Year and Innovation and Enterprise Award.

Creative Impact Award – This category is open to businesses engaged in any creative industry. This can include software design for computer games, apps, web design, marketing, advertising, architecture, film, photography and publishing. Entries are welcome from all firms, whether they are acting as agents or principals. The judges will be looking for evidence that creative work has led directly to improved business performance.

Exporter of the Year – This award is open to businesses based in Cheshire that export their products or services overseas. The judges will be looking for a good business that can demonstrate sustained success relative to the size of their businesses and potential for the future.

Innovation and Enterprise Award – This award celebrates new ideas, processes, products, services, technologies and applications that have had an impact on an organisation’s success. Judges will be looking for originality of the innovation, its impact, practicality of its application and the measurable benefits to the business.

Katie Isaacson, head of events for Reach plc in the North West, said: “The Cheshire Business Awards are a

hugely popular event and we are always amazed at the standard of entries and the quality of the businesses that enter. Last year we had a record number of entries reflecting the quality of businesses in the region.”

HOW TO ENTER:

Businesses of any size or sector can enter free across all relevant categories. Simply download and complete an entry from from the website www.cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk and return it to us.

Entries can be emailed to enquiries@cheshirebusiness

awards.co.uk or posted to the Events Department, PO Box 48, Liverpool, L69 3EB.

If you have any questions about how to enter, or for more information, contact the events team on 01244 606472 or email enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk.

For updated on twitter follow @CheshireAwards

Deadline for entries is midnight on Friday, July 27, 2018

The finalists – chosen by an expert panel of judges – will be announced in September.