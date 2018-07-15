Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For the past 50 years the Bunbury Agency has been providing domiciliary care services for the elderly, children and households nationwide and especially in Cheshire.

Bunbury resident Leila Potter established the agency when she could not find that ‘special person’ to look after her own three children.

Her daughter Sarah Green joined in 2004 and now runs the agency.

“Today our energies are focused on providing daily and live in elderly care and companionship that is trustworthy and reliable,” said Sarah.

On July 5, they celebrated their anniversary by providing a fabulous luncheon in the Orangery at Willington Hall.

Nearly 70 of the clients and carers attended and Alexis Redmond, High Sheriff of Cheshire, was the guest of honour.

Sarah said: “It was such a happy and special day and a great success. It felt like we were one big family.

“Some of our clients had not been to an occasion like this for many years. I am so happy we could celebrate our anniversary in this way.”