An upcoming lunch will provide truly worthy women with the recognition they deserve which they might never otherwise receive.

This year’s Cheshire Woman of the Year Award, taking place on Wednesday, April 18, will celebrate amazing women from all walks of life across the region according to organisers.

They include abuse survivor Danielle Armitage who has bravely spoken out about her ordeal to help others, Charlotte Brownhill, a dedicated nurse who helped tend Manchester Arena victims, Janet Rosair who organises a band of volunteers reaching out to homeless people, Tracey Vell, a GP who champions change in primary care and lollipop lady Rebecca Worthington who helped save a man’s life.

Recognising outstanding women since 1984, it has raised more than £285,000 to help children across Cheshire and Wirral providing recognition to women from all walks of life who have shown great personal courage, achieved outstanding professional success or who have given exceptional service to their local community.

Finalists have received their invitations to the luncheon which will honour those put forward for the 2018 award.

Sylvia Cheater, chairman of the award committee, said: “The Cheshire Woman of the Year celebration is a way of paying tribute to all the women from all walks of life across the region who have made a real difference to their communities.

“I look forward to meeting with this year’s nominees over a wonderful lunch which is always lively with sparkling conversation and a real pride in local women’s achievements.”

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors the event will also raise much needed funds for the NSPCC helping children and families in Cheshire and Wirral including support for ChildLine.

Deborah Sefton, community fundraising manager for the NSPCC, said: “Over the years a truly remarkable group of women have been recognised by the committee and much needed funds have been raised for the NSPCC too.

“Thanks to their generosity we will be able to reach even more vulnerable children when they need us the most whether it’s through Childline, our Helpline, in schools or one of our therapeutic service centres.”