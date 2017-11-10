Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There will be more than 60 stalls and ample shopping opportunities at a magical Christmas fair hosted by Chester Racecourse next week.

LoveChristmas returns for its third year at the Roodee on Tuesday (November 14), and kicks off with a special drinks and shopping evening featuring musical performances from String Infusions and the Alpraham Choir.

But the main event happens on Wednesday (November 15) at the daytime fair which is situated on two floors of the main stand, with an on-site daytime cafe.

This year there are more unusual and distinctive stalls than ever before, where you'll be able to grab unique gifts that have been handpicked from all over the UK. including willow sculptures and handcrafted birdboxes, as well as womenswear, presents for men, toys, food and wine gifts and homeware items.

And as you shop you'll be treated to the sounds of The Queen's School Young Voices Choir.

Last year's event raised more than £20,000 and organisers hope this year to surpass that amount this year – with every penny raised going towards the Hospice of the Good Shepherd and Tusk charities.

Tickets cost £6 on the door. For more details, visit www.lovechristmas.org.