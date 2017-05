Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the Upton Friday Luncheon Club for the elderly held a VE Day celebration on Friday, May 5, at Upton Village Hall.

Guests many of whom were dressed in 40s-style costume enjoyed a traditional roast beef and Yorkshire pud luncheon and entertainment was provided by ‘Our Gracie’, ‘Winnie’ and members of the Cheshire Homeguard.

The event concluded with Matt Baker leading a wartime sing-a-long.