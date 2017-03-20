Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may not look like it but today is actually the first day of spring.

The date of spring can be a little complicated according to the Met Office.

It says there are actually two different dates that mark the first day of the season - one being meteorological and the other astronomical.

Astronomical seasons refer to the position of Earth's orbit in relation to the sun taking into account equinoxes and solstices - this is the date most people use to decide when the season starts.

Meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle - and according to this date spring began on Wednesday, March 1.

What causes the seasons?

The astronomical seasons are decided by the Earth rotating the sun.

The way the Earth rotates means that different parts of the globe are tilted towards the sun whilst others are away from it.

Because of this there is a difference in the amount of sunlight that reaches different parts of the Earth - this is what causes different seasons throughout the world.

What does spring mean for nature?

Birdsong reaches a peak and many flowers appear, in turn attracting insect-life including bees and butterflies.

Animals that hibernated in the winter - like hedgehogs, bats and butterflies - appear on the first warm days of spring so keep an eye out in early spring.

Other animals such as squirrels become more active and are easier to spot.

Millions of migrant birds return, with chiffchaffs, sand martins and wheatears amongst the first to appear in March and swallows, swifts, cuckoos, nightingales and many warblers in April and May.