These pictures take you inside the planned ‘Titanic 2’, an eerie copy of the doomed liner which sank in 1912.

The vessel is a replica of the RMS Titanic which sank after hitting an iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean causing the death of more than 1,500 people.

Along with newer, safer technology, the ‘Titanic 2’ will keep retro features such as Turkish baths and an Edwardian gym.

It will offer first, second and third class tickets, a smoking room, and a grand staircase which was featured in the 1997 Hollywood film, Titanic – but sadly no promise of meeting Leonardo DiCaprio on board.

It will have 840 cabins, carrying 2,435 passengers and 900 crew.

There will be a lifeboat for everyone on board – unlike the 1912 Titanic.

‘Titanic 2’ will be 13ft wider than the original ship, but its length, height and weight will be similar and it will also have nine decks.

The ship belongs to wealthy Australian businessman and politician Clive Palmer, and is estimated to have cost between £300m and £400m.

The original Titanic was registered out of Liverpool and was operated by the White Star Line, which was based in the city.

One of the heroes of the tragedy was fifth officer Harold Lowe, whose father worked for Chester-based jewellers Lowe and Sons.

Harold had the chance to enter his father's profession but instead ran away to sea and is remembered for rescuing a number of passengers as the Titanic sank.

