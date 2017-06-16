Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christleton’s annual fete will go ahead come rain or shine on Saturday, June 24.

Organisers have been busy planning the hero-themed event for the past year and are expecting plenty of imaginative outfits in the fancy dress competition and parade.

The fete has been held nearly every year since 1875 and the festivities will begin with the parade from the Village Green at 1pm.

Fete-goers will walk behind the Dixie Band, the new Rose Queen Alex Sturgess with her retinue, the outgoing Rose Queen Eliza Rose and her supporters to Christleton Primary School playing fields on Quarry Lane for 1.30pm.

More than 30 stalls and sideshows will entertain the crowd.

Activities in the arena will include fancy dress competitions, a dog agility show, singing and dancing and a raffle.

Christleton Village Fete 2015

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Revellers will be able to check out the Scouts burger bar, Spitting Feathers beer tent, Ring O’Bells Pimms tent, McGregor’s Prosecco and Gin Bar, face painting, ice cream, arts and crafts, local and exotic foods including the new plate smashing and exotic cocktail bar.

Local musical acts will also perform for the crowd.

Last year’s fete raised £2,450 which was ploughed back into the community, and more than 20 groups receive sums ranging from £50 to over £300 every year.

Playgroups have built shelters, Scouts have bought tents, Brownies have been sent camping, tools have been purchased to make the village look neater, the Pit Group have turned the pond’s slightly wild area into a haven of peace and tranquillity, a children’s playground has been built, kit for footballers and cricketers have all been purchased, and countless other projects have benefited.

Admission is £5 for a family, £2 per adult, £1 per child/OAP and under fives go free.

Dogs are not permitted, with the exception of guide dogs.