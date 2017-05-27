Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crafters from across the region have created wonderful woolly creatures and plants for the Woollen Woods at Stretton Watermill.

Celebrating the 40th year since its restoration Stretton Watermill is planning a series of events to link to its local community and beyond.

The first event is Woollen Woods.

Over 180 fantastic bugs, birds, flowers, fungi and mammals have been crocheted, knitted and felted and displayed in the beautiful wooded site.

Visitors to the exhibition can enter a prize draw for a place on a needle felted class with Wulydermy.

Museum and arts manager at Cheshire West and Chester Council Katherine West said: “We’re delighted with the response from the many talented crafters who have helped to populate the forest. There is still an opportunity to add even more items to the display after attending our workshop in June, and don’t forget to enter the prize draw. Woollen Woods is part of the Voluntary Arts Festival.”

Stretton Watermill is one of the country’s best preserved demonstration water powered corn mills.

The current mill building was started in 1630 on the footings of an earlier mill.

In 1959, Stretton’s last miller retired.

The mill lay derelict for over a decade before being restored as a working museum, which opened to the public in 1977.

The Watermill is open from spring to autumn each year welcoming thousands of visitors and school pupils.

There are a number of activities running alongside the exhibition, such as Woollen Workshop on June 2 between 1pm and 4pm.

You can explore the woollen wonderland, where you might find tree creatures and minibeasts hiding in the woods, then make your own creature to join this amazing outdoor exhibition.

Or Storytelling: Tales from the Trees on July 26 between 1pm and 4.30pm, when you can join an interactive storytelling with Gina Crouch and help bring traditional legends and modern stories to life.

The Woollen Wood will be on view until September 3.

For more information, visit westcheshiremuseums.co.uk or call 01606 271641.