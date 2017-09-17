Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Registration is open for this year’s Chester Santa Dash on Sunday, December 3.

The family-friendly festive event is now celebrating its 7th successful year and the route takes you past Chester’s iconic landmarks including the Eastgate Clock, Chester Rows and the beautiful cathedral.

The dash is 3.3k in total and is perfect for families and little ones, and registration is open to everyone to get involved.

This year, there will be live bands performing Christmas songs along the route with some festive surprises too.

By signing up you will receive your own Santa costume and exclusive Chester Santa Dash medal when you cross the finish line on Bridge Street.

Each participant will be sent an email including a fundraising pack and details on where they can collect their Santa costume with unique Santa Dash paper before the event.

The Chester Santa Dash event helps benefit two local charities – the Hospice of the Good Shepherd and the Countess of Chester Hospital Charity.

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd senior events fundraiser Stefan Robertson said: “Christmas is a special time of the year in Chester and there’s not a better event in the city to kick of the festivities. This year we’ve added some live music and surprises to enhance the experience for dashers.”

Register your place today and support great local causes.

Sign up at www.ticketquarter.co.uk/Online/chester-santa-dash or find out more information by visiting www.chestersantadash.com.