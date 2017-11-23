Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stars from The X Factor, The Real Housewives of Cheshire and Love Island joined forces to raise vital funds for disabled children.

The Caudwell Children Cheshire Ladies Lunch took place at the Mere Golf Resort and Spa in Knutsford. It was hosted by Jonathan Bremner, the actor, model and musician, who made it to the final stages of The X Factor in 2006.

(Image: Mark Bushell, Caudwell Children)

Misha B, the singer, songwriter and rapper who rose to fame as a semi-finalist on the eighth series of The X Factor, was the headline act while Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward spoke passionately to the audience about Caudwell Children, the national charity that provides practical and emotional support to disabled children and their families.

In the audience, supporting the event that raised vital funds for the charity, were Dom Lever and Jessica Shears, stars of this year’s Love Island, and Christine McGuinness, model and wife of comedian Paddy.

(Image: Mark Bushell, Caudwell Children)

The event raised a staggering £14,000 for the charity to help them continue to provide specialist equipment, short breaks, family services and fully supported holidays for disabled children.

Head of events at Caudwell Children Kerrie Davies is delighted with the total raised and said the event was a huge success: “Misha B has a fantastic voice and she justifiably received a MOBO nomination for Best Newcomer early in her career.

“Gary Barlow, Kelly Rowland, Louis Walsh and Tulisa Contostavlos were blown away by her X Factor auditions and today she belted out a number of classics such as Aretha Franklin’s Respect, and Adele’s Rolling in the Deep, to the delight of audience.”

The Caudwell Children Ladies Lunch is a series of exclusive afternoons of fashion, food, beauty and entertainment where guests enjoy champagne while browsing stalls featuring local and national retailers of luxury goods including handbags, independent clothing boutiques and beauty products.