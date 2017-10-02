Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pets at Home have done it again- and released some miniature Halloween costumes for our furry friends and they are ridiculously cute.

Halloween is traditionally a time for kids to get dressed up and go trick or treating but now with this latest trend their doggies will be joining them with their spooky fashion and accessory collection.

(Image: Pets at Home)

The world has gone crazy for pet costumes in recent years- and the spider, pumpkin and witchy styles don't disappoint from the retailer this year.

The store which has branches at the Greyhound Retails Park on Sealand Road and in Great Boughton is selling the costumes ranging from £9-£18 and accessories for as little as £3.

(Image: Peta At Home)

Find the full collection online HERE.