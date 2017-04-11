Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new night-time bus route running between Winsford and Northwich started last week.

The Nightlife Express is a new bus route operated by Arriva North West in partnership with Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The services will run on Friday and Saturday evenings, with four journeys in each direction, the first leaving Winsford at 6.45pm and the last return journey from Northwich at 11.15pm.

Director of place strategy for Cheshire West and Chester Council Alison Knight said: “Currently there are no services between the two towns in the evening. The new Nightlife Express fills this gap, ensuring leisure and cultural activities are available for everyone. The service provides a direct service to Northwich to access Barons Quay including the Odeon and restaurants.

“The journey time between Winsford and Northwich will also be considerably faster than the normal daytime service.”

Marketing director of Arriva North West Julie Linforth added: “We’re delighted to be offering this new night time bus route which will enable more people to enjoy trips to the thriving new Barons Quay development. Visitors will be able to travel to and from the destination with ease of regular services, as well as very reasonable fares for couples and families.”

General manager of the Odeon Cinema Andrew Elvis said: “We are delighted that there will be an extra, late night bus service, allowing more people to safely enjoy the entertainment at Barons Quay.”

The Odeon is also offering 15 free tickets at the Barons Quay cinema for the first passengers travelling on the Nightlife Express.

Fares start from just £2.50 for the return journey or £4 for two people travelling together.

A family ticket will also be available for two adults and up to three children for £6.

The service will pick up at Mount Pleasant, Over St Johns, Grange Estate, Winsford High Street and Wharton Road then non-stop to Leftwich (London Road) and onto Northwich Watling Street, a short walk from Barons Quay.

The service has been scheduled around cinema times; however each film may have variable screenings.

There will be return buses leaving Northwich at 10.15pm and 11.15pm giving plenty of time to enjoy a film or a meal.

The Nightlife Express will be running a normal service on Good Friday, April 14.