If you’re planning to treat your Mum like royalty this Mother’s Day, why not take her to the University of Chester ’s Queen’s Park campus?

A pop-up restaurant is taking reservations from members of the public between 12 noon and 3pm for the top-floor De Gaulle Brasserie in Churchill House, which has stunning views over the River Dee .

Award-winning chefs have created a menu to satisfy most palates for Sunday, March 26, priced at £22.95 for three courses, or £16.95 for two.

Tea or coffee can be ordered at a small supplement.

A comprehensive wine list will be available and diners are welcome to bring their own wine, for which a nominal corkage charge will apply.

This latest event follows on from the successful Valentine’s evening pop-up restaurant in Senate House dining room on the Parkgate Road Campus.