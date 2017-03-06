Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nineties hitmakers Lightning Seeds have been announced as one of the headliners at this year’s FAB Festival in Middlewich this summer.

They will headline the much anticipated Friday night’s ticketed concert on June 16.

Since hitting the music scene in 1989, Lightning Seeds have experienced national and international success with their songs featuring in the UK and US music charts.

They made it big with hits including Pure, Lucky You and The Life of Riley. They also received national acclaim following their collaboration with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner with their single Three Lions, which reached number one in the UK charts in both 1996 and 1998.

Middlewich FAB Festival, organised by Middlewich Town Council, is now in its 27th year. FAB Festival has become one of Cheshire’s leading festivals and draws crowds from all over the UK, significantly contributing to an increase in the local economy.

Historically attracting an estimated 25,000 visitors into Middlewich over the three day festival, it is hoped that this year will draw even more people with Lightning Seeds now headlining the Friday night concert.

Early bird tickets are now available up to May 1 for the Friday night concert headlined by Lightning Seeds. The early bird tickets are priced at £17.50 per individual or £50 for family tickets for two adults and up to three children under age of 16 years old. You can buy the tickets online at www.fabfestival.co.uk .

Mayor of Middlewich, Cllr Pam Farrell, said: “Middlewich Town Council always aims to make Middlewich FAB Festival a fun, family experience for everyone to enjoy. I am delighted that Lightning Seeds are the headline act on Friday this year.

“Everyone is very excited that we will host such a renowned 90s band, which is sure to help draw even bigger crowds to boost the local economy further during the festival.”

Each year, Middlewich FAB Festival boasts a vast range of artists, activities and attractions for everyone to enjoy and have a real sensory experience. This year FAB Festival goers should expect no less. What’s more, it’s free admission on Saturday and Sunday.

The floating market and boat rally, which have proven to be family favourites, will be returning and provide an ideal backdrop for Lightning Seeds’ Friday night concert.

The organisers also promise to introduce new and unique entertainment for younger generations, to complement the existing activities offered at FAB Festival.

This year’s main sponsor Hero Renewables demonstrates the level of local business support for the festival. Hero Renewables is a national, award-winning renewable energy company enabling business and communities to aid the UK’s transition to a green economy.